CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $226.74

CMC Markets plc (LON:CMCX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 226.74 ($2.96) and last traded at GBX 265.18 ($3.46), with a volume of 517065 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 270 ($3.53).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CMCX. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of CMC Markets from GBX 326 ($4.26) to GBX 463 ($6.05) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CMC Markets from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 410 ($5.36) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CMC Markets in a research note on Thursday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a market cap of £772.26 million and a PE ratio of 4.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 348.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 431.80.

In other news, insider David Fineberg acquired 102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 300 ($3.92) per share, with a total value of £306 ($399.79).

About CMC Markets (LON:CMCX)

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

