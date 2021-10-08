CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,049,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,419 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.68% of CME Group worth $1,283,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CME Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,883,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,568,221,000 after acquiring an additional 275,279 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 9,680,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,976,960,000 after acquiring an additional 555,111 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of CME Group by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,640,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,852 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in shares of CME Group by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,145,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,307,071,000 after acquiring an additional 541,757 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of CME Group by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,301,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,301,000 after acquiring an additional 417,809 shares during the period. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CME shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on CME Group from $229.00 to $217.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.38.

CME stock opened at $202.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.89 and a 52-week high of $221.82. The firm has a market cap of $72.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.78 and a beta of 0.43.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.57%.

In related news, insider Sean Tully sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,700,495.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.37, for a total transaction of $201,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,786,150 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

