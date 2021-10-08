CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. decreased its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,645 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned about 0.07% of CME Group worth $56,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CME. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,049,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,283,310,000 after acquiring an additional 156,419 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,883,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,568,221,000 after acquiring an additional 275,279 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,924,000 after acquiring an additional 6,476 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $694,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 56,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,972,000 after acquiring an additional 22,340 shares during the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CME shares. TheStreet cut CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, October 1st. Atlantic Securities upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on CME Group from $229.00 to $217.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.38.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $202.11 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.89 and a 1-year high of $221.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $198.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.59 billion, a PE ratio of 37.78 and a beta of 0.43.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 41.64%. Equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.57%.

In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.37, for a total value of $201,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sean Tully sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,700,495.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,786,150 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

