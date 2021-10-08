CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Majedie Asset Management Ltd

Majedie Asset Management Ltd lessened its position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) by 28.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 294,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,939 shares during the period. Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $4,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the first quarter worth about $41,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO AssetManagement GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. 34.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CNHI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered CNH Industrial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.57.

Shares of NYSE CNHI traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,692,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.97. CNH Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $7.61 and a fifty-two week high of $18.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.40. The company has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.00 and a beta of 1.72.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

Read More: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.