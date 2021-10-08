Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 23.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,740 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 143.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

CCEP stock opened at $55.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.79. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 52 week low of $34.02 and a 52 week high of $63.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

CCEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Sunday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Sunday, September 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.62.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

