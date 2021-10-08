Cogeco (TSE:CGO) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $94.20

Cogeco Inc. (TSE:CGO) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$94.20 and traded as low as C$88.29. Cogeco shares last traded at C$88.51, with a volume of 3,271 shares changing hands.

CGO has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$114.00 price target on shares of Cogeco in a research note on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Cogeco from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Get Cogeco alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$91.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$94.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15.

Cogeco (TSE:CGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The company reported C$2.16 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$649.26 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cogeco Inc. will post 9.0600003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were issued a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 27th. Cogeco’s payout ratio is currently 24.20%.

Cogeco Company Profile (TSE:CGO)

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Communications and Other. The Communications segment provides a range of Internet, video, and telephony services through its two-way broadband fiber networks primarily to residential customers, as well as to small and medium sized businesses under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Atlantic Broadband brand in the United States.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.