Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 456,944 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,440 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.95% of Cohen & Steers worth $37,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,058 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,256 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,497,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,717 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Cohen & Steers alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Cohen & Steers from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

Shares of NYSE CNS opened at $85.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 34.06 and a beta of 1.31. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.97 and a 12 month high of $89.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.97.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $144.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.32 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 74.78%. Cohen & Steers’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.04%.

Cohen & Steers Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.