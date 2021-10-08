Coin98 (C98) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $95.48 Million

Coin98 (CURRENCY:C98) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 8th. One Coin98 coin can currently be purchased for about $3.53 or 0.00006511 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Coin98 has traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar. Coin98 has a market capitalization of $653.48 million and approximately $95.48 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Coin98 alerts:

Beyond Protocol (BP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.16 or 0.00064819 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001076 BTC.

Artex (ARTEX) traded 107.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Adadex Tools (ADAT) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Papa Doge Coin (PAPADOGE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MiniDOGE (MINIDOGE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Knight War – The Holy Trio (KWS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000186 BTC.

iBG Finance (IBG) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Diamond Boyz Coin (DBZ) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000155 BTC.

DefiXBet (DXB) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Coin98 Coin Profile

C98 is a coin. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 185,000,000 coins. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator. Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling Coin98

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Coin98 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coin98 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.