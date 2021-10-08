Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.40 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Coinbase Global in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now anticipates that the cryptocurrency exchange will post earnings per share of $1.40 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.65. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $444.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Coinbase Global’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.61 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.99 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.02 EPS.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $6.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $4.16. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. The company’s revenue was up 1040.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on COIN. Wedbush raised their target price on Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.63.

Coinbase Global stock opened at $251.59 on Friday. Coinbase Global has a twelve month low of $208.00 and a twelve month high of $429.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $250.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 150.0% during the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 500 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 16.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,506 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the third quarter worth approximately $440,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. 20.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 4,918 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.38, for a total value of $1,275,630.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 1,029 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total transaction of $270,627.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 907,980 shares of company stock valued at $235,279,704.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

