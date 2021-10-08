CoinEx Token Achieves Market Cap of $43.10 Million (CET)

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Over the last seven days, CoinEx Token has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar. One CoinEx Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0608 or 0.00000112 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CoinEx Token has a market cap of $43.10 million and $1.17 million worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.97 or 0.00049735 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $133.80 or 0.00246744 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.12 or 0.00103493 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00012210 BTC.

About CoinEx Token

CoinEx Token is a coin. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,817,096,877 coins and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 coins. CoinEx Token’s official website is www.coinex.org . CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Issued in January 2018,CoinEx Token(CET)is the native token of CoinEx Chain. CoinEx Chain presents a public chain dedicated for the decentralized exchange (DEX) with the mainnet launched in November 2019 officially. CoinEx Chain aims to create a decentralized trading system (CoinEx DEX) which is governed by the community and operated with transparent trading rules and allows the users to control their own assets. Also, It will innovatively develop an enriched ecosystem with three public chains DEX Chain, Smart Chain, and Privacy Chain, three of which parallel each other. These three chains focus on trading, smart contracts, and privacy respectively to create a decentralized public chain ecosystem. “

CoinEx Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinEx Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinEx Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

