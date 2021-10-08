CoinPoker (CHP) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4,447.00

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. One CoinPoker coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0370 or 0.00000068 BTC on exchanges. CoinPoker has a market cap of $10.17 million and approximately $4,447.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CoinPoker has traded up 45.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.52 or 0.00048612 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002507 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $130.55 or 0.00239335 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.56 or 0.00101864 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

CoinPoker Coin Profile

CHP is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. CoinPoker’s total supply is 278,237,314 coins and its circulating supply is 274,720,612 coins. The official message board for CoinPoker is medium.com/@CoinPoker . The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoinPoker’s official website is coinpoker.com . CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin Poker is a poker room built on blockchain technology that will offer competitive rakes with value added bonuses and promotions to drive traffic and a potential appreciation of their CHPs associated with the development of a robust poker economy. By using the blockchain technology the Coin Poker team aims to mitigate the key obstacles inhabiting the growth of online poker, such as payment processing issues, managing game integrity and creating purely random number generation. Coin Poker token (CHP) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the poker room. “

CoinPoker Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinPoker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinPoker using one of the exchanges listed above.

