Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) will report earnings of $0.55 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Colfax’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the highest is $0.56. Colfax reported earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Colfax will report full-year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.23. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Colfax.

Get Colfax alerts:

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $985.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.17 million. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 2.70%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CFX shares. Argus raised their price objective on Colfax from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Colfax from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Colfax in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Colfax from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.33.

NYSE:CFX opened at $48.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 74.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.19. Colfax has a 52 week low of $26.45 and a 52 week high of $50.34.

In other news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 151,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total transaction of $7,422,368.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,334,249.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total transaction of $3,201,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 288,222 shares of company stock valued at $13,506,058 in the last three months. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Colfax in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Colfax in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Colfax in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Colfax by 234.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Colfax by 18.0% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Colfax

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

Featured Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Colfax (CFX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.