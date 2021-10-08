Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,327,017 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 359,776 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.70% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $1,162,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,584,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,067,471,000 after acquiring an additional 246,547 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,556,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,299,240,000 after purchasing an additional 389,911 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 36.6% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 60,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,905,000 after purchasing an additional 16,170 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth $2,043,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 64.2% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 133,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,878,000 after purchasing an additional 52,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $75.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.27. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $74.01 and a one year high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.60.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 293.48%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CL shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.69.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $47,079.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,621.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $148,081.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,448.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,798 shares of company stock valued at $1,800,304 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

