Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Purchased by Transcend Wealth Collective LLC

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 60.1% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 76.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on CL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.69.

NYSE:CL opened at $75.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.27. The company has a market capitalization of $63.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $74.01 and a 52-week high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 293.48% and a net margin of 15.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $47,079.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,621.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $148,081.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,448.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,798 shares of company stock valued at $1,800,304 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.