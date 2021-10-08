Collateral Pay Price Up 12.1% This Week (COLL)

Collateral Pay (CURRENCY:COLL) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Collateral Pay has a total market capitalization of $1.39 million and $327.00 worth of Collateral Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Collateral Pay coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000413 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Collateral Pay has traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.34 or 0.00061453 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 34.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $77.98 or 0.00143749 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.41 or 0.00091091 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,058.30 or 0.99650974 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,456.20 or 0.06371161 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Collateral Pay

Collateral Pay’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,192,106 coins. Collateral Pay’s official Twitter account is @CollateralDefi

Collateral Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collateral Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Collateral Pay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Collateral Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

