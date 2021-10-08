Colliers International Group (TSE:CIGI) Shares Down 0.3%

Colliers International Group Inc. (TSE:CIGI)’s stock price fell 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$165.03 and last traded at C$166.13. 32,573 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 53,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$166.70.

CIGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Colliers International Group to C$194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Colliers International Group to C$188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$167.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$147.24. The company has a market cap of C$7.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.62, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

