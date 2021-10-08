Colliers Securities Reaffirms Buy Rating for Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT)

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Colliers Securities in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $11.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Colliers Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 198.10% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Performant Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Performant Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Performant Financial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

PFMT stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.69. The company had a trading volume of 3,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.42 and a 200 day moving average of $3.52. Performant Financial has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $5.29. The company has a market capitalization of $208.13 million, a PE ratio of 30.75 and a beta of -0.82.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. Performant Financial had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $32.84 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Performant Financial will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Prescott Group Capital Managem purchased 281,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.57 per share, with a total value of $1,006,536.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 15,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $78,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 726,943 shares of company stock valued at $2,624,687 and have sold 547,805 shares valued at $2,556,366. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Performant Financial by 471.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Performant Financial during the first quarter worth $36,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Performant Financial during the second quarter worth $54,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Performant Financial during the second quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Performant Financial during the first quarter valued at $144,000. 48.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Performant Financial Company Profile

Performant Financial Corp. engages in the provision of technology-enabled audit, recovery, customer care, and related analytics services. Its services help identify improper payments, and in some markets, restructure and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for both government and private clients.

