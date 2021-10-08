Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:CLAA) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:CLAA) shares rose 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.80 and last traded at $9.79. Approximately 1,409 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 12,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.77.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.75.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II stock. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:CLAA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.46% of the company’s stock.

Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

