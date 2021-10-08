Color Platform (CLR) Price Hits $0.0019 on Exchanges

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One Color Platform coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Color Platform has a total market cap of $263,162.96 and approximately $160.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Color Platform has traded 12.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,588.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $605.56 or 0.01109324 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.91 or 0.00346058 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $177.78 or 0.00325672 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001192 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00043549 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002682 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000058 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Color Platform Coin Profile

CLR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en . The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

