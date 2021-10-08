ColossusXT (COLX) Price Hits $0.0005 on Top Exchanges

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded up 46% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One ColossusXT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ColossusXT has traded 12.1% higher against the dollar. ColossusXT has a market cap of $6.88 million and $1.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00016785 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001217 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000266 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000080 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00005977 BTC.

ColossusXT Coin Profile

ColossusXT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 13,215,331,940 coins and its circulating supply is 12,732,356,945 coins. ColossusXT’s official website is colossusxt.io . ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ColossusXT is medium.com/@colossusxt

According to CryptoCompare, “ColossusCoinXT is a decentralized, open-source, and energy-efficient transaction platform. It is based on the popular PIVX Source Code with a fixed PoS block reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ColossusXT Coin Trading

