Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.01.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CXP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $19.25 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $19.50 to $19.30 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Get Columbia Property Trust alerts:

NYSE CXP opened at $19.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 1.35. Columbia Property Trust has a 12-month low of $10.11 and a 12-month high of $19.49.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.37). Columbia Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 36.27%. Equities analysts expect that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.26%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CXP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 212.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Property Trust Company Profile

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

Featured Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.