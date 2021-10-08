Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc cut its position in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,696,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 60,622 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 1.48% of Columbia Property Trust worth $29,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 111.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 17,236 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Columbia Property Trust by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,251,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,507,000 after acquiring an additional 119,311 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Columbia Property Trust by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Columbia Property Trust by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,217,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,814,000 after acquiring an additional 113,472 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Columbia Property Trust by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 151,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 19,168 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CXP shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Columbia Property Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $19.25 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Columbia Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $19.50 to $19.30 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. TheStreet cut Columbia Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.01.

CXP opened at $19.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 1.35. Columbia Property Trust has a 12 month low of $10.11 and a 12 month high of $19.49.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.37). Columbia Property Trust had a net margin of 36.27% and a return on equity of 3.74%. Research analysts anticipate that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Columbia Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 55.26%.

About Columbia Property Trust

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

