Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Analysts expect Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.76 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.81. Columbus McKinnon posted earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 123.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will report full year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $3.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $4.12. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Columbus McKinnon.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $213.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.10 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 8.09%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.60.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCO traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.89. 1,037 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,755. Columbus McKinnon has a 1 year low of $33.14 and a 1 year high of $57.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.38 and a 200 day moving average of $48.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.69%.

In related news, VP Peter M. Mccormick sold 32,168 shares of Columbus McKinnon stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.63, for a total transaction of $1,499,993.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 49,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,295,921.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Columbus McKinnon in the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Columbus McKinnon in the 2nd quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Columbus McKinnon in the 1st quarter worth $304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

