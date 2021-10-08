Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Holdings Increased by Accretive Wealth Partners LLC

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 29.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,006 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for 1.2% of Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 688.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

CMCSA stock traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.41. 527,314 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,105,126. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $40.97 and a twelve month high of $61.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.05.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $28.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.14 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.40.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Article: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.