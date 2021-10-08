Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4,856.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 172,528 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 169,047 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 12.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 112,683,895 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,425,236,000 after buying an additional 12,066,751 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 1,318.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,732,709 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $526,637,000 after purchasing an additional 9,046,516 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 10.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,894,126 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,862,101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,155,779 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 391,480,518 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $22,322,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 219,742,386 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $11,891,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.40.

CMCSA opened at $57.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.05. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $40.97 and a twelve month high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $262.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $28.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.14 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

