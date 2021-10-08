Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,619,267 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 451,853 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.08% of Comcast worth $206,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 688.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $2.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.36. 467,620 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,105,126. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $40.97 and a 12 month high of $61.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.41 and a 200-day moving average of $57.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $28.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.14 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

