Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Fort L.P.

Fort L.P. lessened its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,397 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,419 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.3% in the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 13,882 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 3.9% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. now owns 4,745 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 1.2% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 14,659 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.4% in the first quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 22,047 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.40.

Comcast stock traded down $2.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.22. 317,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,105,126. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.97 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.05.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $28.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.14 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. Research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 38.31%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

