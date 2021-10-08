Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Holdings Increased by Azimuth Capital Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 41.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 362,201 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,272 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises approximately 0.9% of Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $20,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in Comcast by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 275,912 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $15,733,000 after buying an additional 39,500 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 607,787 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,656,000 after acquiring an additional 109,986 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 17.6% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,802 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 4,012 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 23.5% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 85,171 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,856,000 after acquiring an additional 16,215 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 8.1% during the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126,531 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,215,000 after purchasing an additional 9,482 shares in the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $2.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.22. The company had a trading volume of 317,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,105,126. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $253.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.05. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $40.97 and a 12-month high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $28.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.14 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 38.31%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.40.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

