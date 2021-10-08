Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Given New $46.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the cable giant’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 19.86% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CMCSA. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Comcast from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.40.

CMCSA opened at $57.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Comcast has a 1 year low of $40.97 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.05. The company has a market cap of $263.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $28.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.14 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.5% during the second quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 7,005 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.3% during the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 13,882 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.9% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. now owns 4,745 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.2% during the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 14,659 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 1.4% during the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 13,132 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

