Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,219 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CBSH. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $476,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 22.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 0.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 287,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,023,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 7.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 341,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,847,000 after buying an additional 23,271 shares in the last quarter. 66.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CBSH stock opened at $71.43 on Friday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.27 and a twelve month high of $83.06. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.74.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.36. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 39.73%. The firm had revenue of $347.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.08%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

