Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 40,605 Shares of Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:CNBS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:CNBS) by 114.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,605 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 1.28% of Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF worth $1,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC raised its position in shares of Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF by 23.2% during the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 28,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290 shares during the period.

Get Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:CNBS opened at $18.94 on Friday. Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF has a twelve month low of $11.66 and a twelve month high of $40.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.76 and its 200-day moving average is $24.08.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:CNBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.