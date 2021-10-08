Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.95 Million Stock Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 191.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 464.0% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE HII opened at $202.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $224.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $200.87 and its 200-day moving average is $206.81.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 45.60%.

In related news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total value of $26,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,116,864. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.49, for a total transaction of $200,289.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,249 shares of company stock worth $252,290 over the last quarter. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.