Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.97 Million Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Centene by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Centene during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Centene by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Centene by 228.0% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Centene by 85.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 9,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $655,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNC. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Centene in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.78.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $63.97 on Friday. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $57.16 and a 12 month high of $75.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $37.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.46.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.16). Centene had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $31.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

