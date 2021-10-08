Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $2.03 Million Holdings in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) by 272.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,880 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Upstart were worth $2,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Upstart by 0.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,530,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,109,000 after buying an additional 20,289 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Upstart by 21.1% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,601,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,352,000 after purchasing an additional 279,256 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Upstart by 101.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 776,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,994,000 after purchasing an additional 391,627 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Upstart by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 613,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,672,000 after purchasing an additional 21,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the first quarter valued at about $34,392,000. 49.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Upstart alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UPST. Citigroup lowered Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 20th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Upstart from $205.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Upstart in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Upstart in a research note on Monday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.64.

Shares of UPST stock opened at $307.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.84. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $346.54.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $193.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.75 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1017.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 16,351 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.62, for a total transaction of $2,740,754.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Anna M. Counselman sold 608,355 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.73, for a total value of $122,723,454.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,088,964 shares of company stock valued at $442,374,757. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.