Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $2.07 Million Stock Holdings in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,738 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Virgin Galactic were worth $2,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPCE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 137,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after buying an additional 45,751 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,382,000. Hayden Royal LLC raised its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 7,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 82.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Virgin Galactic alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SPCE. Citigroup downgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $38.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virgin Galactic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Virgin Galactic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.43.

In other news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 3,025,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $78,892,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Craig S. Kreeger sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $251,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,785,000 shares of company stock valued at $200,118,500. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

SPCE stock opened at $23.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.04. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $14.27 and a one year high of $62.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.60 and a beta of 0.34.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Virgin Galactic Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE).

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.