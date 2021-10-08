Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $2.07 Million Stock Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,722 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,081 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $2,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 28.1% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,643,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $81,281,000 after acquiring an additional 360,123 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $230,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 1.5% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,750,554 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $778,642,000 after acquiring an additional 233,070 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 546,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,079,000 after acquiring an additional 18,206 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in TC Energy by 10.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 556,028 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,534,000 after purchasing an additional 52,422 shares in the last quarter. 69.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TRP opened at $49.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. TC Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $38.80 and a 12-month high of $53.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.26 and its 200 day moving average is $49.08.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter. TC Energy had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 16.25%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.6917 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.90%.

TRP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC lifted their target price on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$68.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TC Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.25.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

