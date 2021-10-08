Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ) by 29.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,521 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 2.03% of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF worth $1,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF in the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF in the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF alerts:

Shares of PBJ stock opened at $42.77 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF has a 12 month low of $32.04 and a 12 month high of $44.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.79.

PowerShares Dynamic Food & Beverage Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Food & Beverage Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that consists of the Index.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.