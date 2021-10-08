Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 59.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,718 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,706 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $2,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atreides Management LP increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 51.5% during the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,502,482 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $190,564,000 after acquiring an additional 850,682 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 21.8% during the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,974,893 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $150,388,000 after acquiring an additional 352,979 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $52,679,000 after acquiring an additional 350,515 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,103,210 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $84,009,000 after acquiring an additional 42,497 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,022,855 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $77,890,000 after acquiring an additional 32,375 shares during the period. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 10,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.08, for a total transaction of $1,452,395.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 2,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $311,649.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,123 shares of company stock valued at $9,468,718. 30.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DKS shares. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $95.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $128.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.35.

NYSE DKS opened at $120.02 on Friday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.88 and a 52-week high of $147.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.23.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $2.28. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 50.69%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.59%.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

