Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 27,831 Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 239.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,455 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 27,831 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $1,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PHG. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 14.3% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 18,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 6.0% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 51.9% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 9,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 20.8% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. 8.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PHG shares. ING Group upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Oddo Bhf upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. HSBC downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of NYSE PHG opened at $43.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.27. The company has a market cap of $39.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.80. Koninklijke Philips has a fifty-two week low of $42.47 and a fifty-two week high of $61.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 5.48%. Sell-side analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

