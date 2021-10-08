Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Holdings in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,141 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Camping World worth $1,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Camping World in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Camping World in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Camping World during the second quarter worth $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Camping World by 566.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camping World during the first quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 41.34% of the company’s stock.

Camping World stock opened at $40.17 on Friday. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.60 and a 1-year high of $49.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 3.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.09.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.31. Camping World had a return on equity of 363.49% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. Camping World’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. This is a boost from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.70%.

In other Camping World news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 3,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $153,384.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,177 shares in the company, valued at $5,341,434. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 45.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CWH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Northcoast Research lowered Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist lowered their price target on Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Camping World from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.70.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

