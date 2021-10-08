Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 14,182 Shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBD) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,182 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF worth $1,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $563,000.

NYSEARCA:PBD opened at $26.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.65. Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.62 and a fifty-two week high of $41.26.

