Community Trust & Investment Co. Buys 3,586 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 427,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 5.4% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $58,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple by 24.8% during the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,021 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 5,177 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 4.8% during the first quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 170,753 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,858,000 after acquiring an additional 7,761 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 135.1% during the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 37,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,203,000 after acquiring an additional 21,830 shares during the period. United Fire Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple during the second quarter worth about $4,931,000. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 1.9% during the second quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 65,432 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $23,022,040.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,673,583 shares of company stock valued at $394,667,857 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on AAPL shares. UBS Group set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.55.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $143.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $147.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.50. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.32 and a 52-week high of $157.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

