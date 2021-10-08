Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

Shares of CODYY traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.53. The company had a trading volume of 161,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,960. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.39 and a 200-day moving average of $13.55. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 12 month low of $7.27 and a 12 month high of $15.30.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA engages in designing, manufacturing, and distribution of materials and solutions for the construction, mobility, healthcare and other industrial application markets. The firm operates through the following segments: High Performance Solutions (HPS), Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Americas, and Asia-Pacific.

