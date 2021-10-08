Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.50.

MGDDY has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Get Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions alerts:

Shares of MGDDY stock opened at $30.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.48 and a beta of 1.09. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a one year low of $20.92 and a one year high of $34.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

Featured Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.