Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Shares Up 5.2%

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)’s share price shot up 5.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.27 and last traded at $5.27. 56,451 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,253,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.01.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SID. TheStreet upgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 24th.

The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $2.54. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a net margin of 34.69% and a return on equity of 105.00%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This is a positive change from Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s previous — dividend of $0.00. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the first quarter worth $18,612,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 174.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,804,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,844,000 after buying an additional 1,146,480 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 61.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,607,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,111,000 after buying an additional 610,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 508.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,446,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,700,000 after buying an additional 1,208,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 9.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,315,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,815,000 after buying an additional 113,832 shares during the last quarter. 2.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional engages in the production and sale of integrated steel. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. The Steel segment offers flat steel, long steel, metallic containers, and galvanized steel. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining.

