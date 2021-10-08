Comparing Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) and Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI)

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) and Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

Get Navios Maritime alerts:

This table compares Navios Maritime and Eneti’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navios Maritime -16.22% -578.82% 0.37% Eneti -230.33% 5.35% 2.74%

Navios Maritime has a beta of 2, indicating that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eneti has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.5% of Navios Maritime shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.5% of Eneti shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Navios Maritime and Eneti, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Navios Maritime 0 0 0 0 N/A Eneti 0 1 1 0 2.50

Eneti has a consensus target price of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 43.48%. Given Eneti’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Eneti is more favorable than Navios Maritime.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Navios Maritime and Eneti’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navios Maritime $416.72 million 0.24 -$192.96 million N/A N/A Eneti $163.73 million 1.10 -$671.98 million ($18.28) -0.88

Navios Maritime has higher revenue and earnings than Eneti.

Summary

Eneti beats Navios Maritime on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Navios Maritime

Navios Maritime Holdings, Inc. is a seaborne shipping and logistics company, which engages on the transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal, and grain. It operates through the Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business segments. The Dry Bulk Vessel Operations segment transports and handles bulk cargoes through the ownership, operation, and trading of vessels, freight, and forward freight agreements. The Logistics Business segment deals with port terminal, barge, and cabotage businesses. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

About Eneti

Eneti, Inc. engages in the provision of international shipping services. It operates the latest generation of new building dry bulk carriers with fuel-efficient specifications. Its vessels transports a broad range of major and minor bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers, along worldwide shipping routes. It operates through the following segments: Ultramax, Kamsarmax , and Corporate. The Ultramax segment includes vessels ranging from approximately 60,200 dwt to 64,000 dwt. The Kamsarmax segment deals with vessels ranging from approximately 82,000 dwt to 84,000 dwt. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro and Robert L. Bugbee on March 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.

Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.