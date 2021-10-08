Comparing SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS:SNWV) and ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV)

SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS:SNWV) and ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares SANUWAVE Health and ShockWave Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SANUWAVE Health N/A N/A N/A ShockWave Medical -40.60% -24.14% -19.24%

91.2% of ShockWave Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.7% of SANUWAVE Health shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of ShockWave Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SANUWAVE Health and ShockWave Medical’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SANUWAVE Health $1.03 million 56.11 -$10.43 million N/A N/A ShockWave Medical $67.79 million 103.50 -$65.70 million ($1.99) -100.31

SANUWAVE Health has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ShockWave Medical.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for SANUWAVE Health and ShockWave Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SANUWAVE Health 0 0 0 0 N/A ShockWave Medical 0 4 3 0 2.43

ShockWave Medical has a consensus target price of $203.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.70%. Given ShockWave Medical’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ShockWave Medical is more favorable than SANUWAVE Health.

Risk and Volatility

SANUWAVE Health has a beta of -0.38, suggesting that its stock price is 138% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ShockWave Medical has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ShockWave Medical beats SANUWAVE Health on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

SANUWAVE Health Company Profile

SANUWAVE Health, Inc. is a shockwave technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of patented noninvasive, biological response activating devices. Its portfolio of healthcare products and product candidates activate biologic signaling and angiogenic responses, including new vascularization and microcirculatory improvement, helping to restore the body’s normal healing processes and regeneration. The company was founded on May 6, 2004 and is headquartered in Suwanee, GA.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

Shockwave Medical, Inc. operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease. The company was founded by Daniel Hawkins, John M. Adams, and Todd J. Brinton on June 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

