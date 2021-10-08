Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

CMPGY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Compass Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. HSBC raised shares of Compass Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Friday, July 30th.

OTCMKTS CMPGY opened at $20.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.52. The company has a market capitalization of $37.21 billion, a PE ratio of 86.92 and a beta of 1.16. Compass Group has a 1-year low of $13.44 and a 1-year high of $23.78.

Compass Group Plc engages in the provision of food service and support services. It caters the sectors of business and industry, healthcare and seniors, education, defense, offshore and remote, sports and leisure, and vending. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Rest of the World, and Central Activities.

