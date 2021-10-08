Compass (NYSE:COMP) Trading Up 5.1%

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP)’s stock price was up 5.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.42 and last traded at $11.42. Approximately 10,309 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,870,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.87.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on COMP shares. Compass Point upgraded shares of Compass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Compass from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Compass from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Compass currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.22.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.62.

Compass (NYSE:COMP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 99.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Compass, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Compass (NYSE:COMP)

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

