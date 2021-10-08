Compound (COMP) Price Reaches $314.92 on Top Exchanges

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Over the last week, Compound has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Compound coin can now be purchased for about $314.92 or 0.00581437 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound has a market cap of $1.73 billion and approximately $216.71 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EUNO (EUNO) traded 99.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000068 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000028 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Compound Coin Profile

COMP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,506,108 coins. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Compound Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

